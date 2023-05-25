Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

