Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 1,512,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100,601. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

