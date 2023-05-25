Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 193,231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,376. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

