Bison Wealth LLC Trims Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 86,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 12,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

