Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.14 million and $52,206.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024509 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

