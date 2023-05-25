Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00118480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 269.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

