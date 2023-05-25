BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $63.52 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

