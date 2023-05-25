BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,970. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

