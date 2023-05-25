BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 434.4% in May

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.