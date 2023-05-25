BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 434.4% in May

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

