bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 366.7% in May

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bleuacacia Price Performance

BLEU stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,056. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $18,966,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,666,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 1,047,597 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 902,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 656,553 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 431,781 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Featured Stories

