Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

OWL opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

