BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Down 1.2%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.08 and last traded at $42.08. Approximately 42,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 70,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.