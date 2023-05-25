BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.09. 5,435,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,964,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth about $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

