Bollard Group LLC Buys 509 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 449,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 400,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 24,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $907.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

