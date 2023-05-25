Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 2,493,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.58) to GBX 2,550 ($31.72) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

Insider Activity at BHP Group

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

