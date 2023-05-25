Bollard Group LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $7,626,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.7 %

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 1,852,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

