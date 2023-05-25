Bollard Group LLC Has $22.95 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.38. 3,214,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,795. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

