Bollard Group LLC Has $27.42 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after buying an additional 1,469,957 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,124. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.