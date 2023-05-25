Bollard Group LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 384,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.52. 2,435,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,636. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.