Bollard Group LLC Sells 6,046 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bollard Group LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

