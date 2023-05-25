Bollard Group LLC Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 186,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,124. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $195.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

