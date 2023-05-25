Bollard Group LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.91. 2,784,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 54.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,927,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,225,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

