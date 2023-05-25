Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,700 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the April 30th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

