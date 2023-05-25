BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Lessened by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for approximately 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.91) to GBX 660 ($8.21) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

BP Price Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 8,087,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,356,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

