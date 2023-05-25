Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Update

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of BRVO stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

