Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Update

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
Shares of BRVO stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Bravo Multinational
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bravo Multinational (BRVO)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.