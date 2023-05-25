Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

About Bridge Investment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,678,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.