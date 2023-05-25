Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.20 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.75). Approximately 788,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 777,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.74).

BPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,437.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

In other Bridgepoint Group news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala bought 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £17,970.87 ($22,351.83). 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

