Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 in the last quarter.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.