British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.11).

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.00) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($35.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,457.21). Insiders bought 1,031 shares of company stock worth $2,975,275 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BATS opened at GBX 2,711.50 ($33.73) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,843.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,087.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,643 ($32.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.34).

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.