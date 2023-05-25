Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Britvic has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.19) to GBX 960 ($11.94) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

