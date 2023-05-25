Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $11.77

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Trading Down 6.0 %

Farfetch stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

