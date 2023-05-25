Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $184.24

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 345,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

