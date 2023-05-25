Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $57.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

