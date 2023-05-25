Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.55. The company had a trading volume of 321,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day moving average of $232.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

