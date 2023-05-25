Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,974 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after buying an additional 77,896 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 919,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

