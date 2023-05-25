Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 619.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $32.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,593.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,621.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,360.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

