Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.07. 1,221,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,079. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

