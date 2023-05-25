Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 660.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,524 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. 1,419,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,496. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

