Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 865,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,757. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

