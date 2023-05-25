Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,314,502. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of J traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $112.83. 143,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,435. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

