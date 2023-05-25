Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $8.80 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.87. 679,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

