BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Trading Down 0.8%

BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
BTD Capital Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08.
About BTD Capital Fund
The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTD Capital Fund (DIP)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for BTD Capital Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTD Capital Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.