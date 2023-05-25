BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Trading Down 0.8%

BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

BTD Capital Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08.

About BTD Capital Fund

(Get Rating)

The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.

