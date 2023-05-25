Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Up 1%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 85.00 and last traded at 85.00. 14,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at 84.18.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 74.07.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. It operates its business through its subsidiary, which offers business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers’ banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.

