C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,022.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,273 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 321,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

