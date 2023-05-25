Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,882 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 14.78. 51,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,162. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.74.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

