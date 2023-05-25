Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,328 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,869,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.