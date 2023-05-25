Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 645 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.65. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

