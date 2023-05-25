Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. 4,310,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,033. The firm has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

