Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

