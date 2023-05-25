Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 202,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 93,677 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.
Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.