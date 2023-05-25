Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 202,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 93,677 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.10.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

